Financial Sector Update for 01/21/2021: TRV, BANC, TFC, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were advancing pre-bell Thursday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was climbing by 0.15% in recent trading. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were up 0.35% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were 0.16% lower.

Travelers (TRV) was advancing by more than 2% as it reported a Q4 core EPS of $4.91, up from $3.32 a year earlier. The average estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ had called for $3.15.

Banc of California (BANC) was nearly 3% higher after it posted Q4 net profit of $0.35 per share, up from $0.20 per share in the prior-year period. This exceeded the consensus estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ for net profit of $0.18 per share for the period.

Truist Financial (TFC) was gaining 1% after reporting Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.18 per share, up from $1.12 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected EPS of $0.96.

