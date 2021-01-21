Banking
TRV

Financial Sector Update for 01/21/2021: TRV, BANC, TFC, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Financial stocks were advancing pre-bell Thursday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was climbing by 0.15% in recent trading. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were up 0.35% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were 0.16% lower.

Travelers (TRV) was advancing by more than 2% as it reported a Q4 core EPS of $4.91, up from $3.32 a year earlier. The average estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ had called for $3.15.

Banc of California (BANC) was nearly 3% higher after it posted Q4 net profit of $0.35 per share, up from $0.20 per share in the prior-year period. This exceeded the consensus estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ for net profit of $0.18 per share for the period.

Truist Financial (TFC) was gaining 1% after reporting Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.18 per share, up from $1.12 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected EPS of $0.96.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TRV BANC TFC XLF FAS

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires