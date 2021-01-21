Banking
Financial Sector Update for 01/21/2021: STL,GFED,HOMB

Financial stocks were declining in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 0.7% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was off 0.8%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index, however, was climbing less than 0.1%.

In company news, Sterling Bancorp (STL) fell 5.8% after reporting a drop in its Q4 net income and revenue from year-ago levels, earning $0.49 a diluted share during the three months ended Dec. 31, excluding one-time items, compared with a $0.54 adjusted profit during the same quarter last year while revenue fell 1.8% year-over-year to $255.9 million. Analysts, on average, had been looking for non-GAAP Q4 net income of $0.46 a share on $247.3 million in revenue.

Among gainers, Home BancShares (HOMB) rose 0.2% after Thursday reporting non-GAAP Q4 net income of $0.48 per share, up from $0.44 per share during the same period last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.09 per share. Revenue rose 8.4% year-over-year to $181.9 million, also beating the $172.1 million analyst mean.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (GFED) also rose fractionally on Thursday after the bank holding company reporting net income of $0.22 per share for its Q4 ended Dec. 31, down from $0.53 per share during the year-ago period and trailing the single-analyst estimate expecting $0.28 per share. Revenue increased 5.9% over the same quarter last year to $10.2 million, also missing the $11 million Street view.

