Financial Sector Update for 01/21/2020: WPC,SBNY,MICT,CMA

Top Financial Stocks

JPM -0.70%

BAC -0.98%

WFC +0.43%

C -0.99%

USB -1.34%

Financial stocks added to their narrow declines this afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index falling about 0.3% while the shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 also were dropping 0.5%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was ahead 1.0%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) WP Carey (WPC) climbed more than 1% after the real estate investment trust Tuesday said it has acquired a logistics facility in the UK's East Midlands region for $112 million. The 726,000-square-foot facility is triple-net leased to the UK operating subsidiary of Dixons Carphone for a period of 13.5 years.

In other sector news:

(+) Signature Bank (SBNY) climbed nearly 7% to its best share price since February 2018 at $147.50 each after the firm reported Q4 net income slipped to $2.78 per share from $2.94 during the same quarter last year. Total revenue grew 1.3% over the year-ago period to $345.6 million, beating the $336.5 million analyst mean.

(-) Micronet Enertec Technologies (MICT) fell 1% after Tuesday filing a preliminary proxy statement seeking shareholder approval of its proposed buyout proposed acquisition of Global Fintech Holdings and a concurrent private placement of $25 million in convertible debentures to fund the purchase of the UK-based data analytics firm. The notes will automatically convert into Micronet common stock at a rate of $1.41 per share after the deal closes.

(-) Comerica (CMA) slid 3% on Tuesday. The bank holding company topped Wall Street forecasts with its Q4 financial results, earning $1.85 per share on $810 million in revenue to beat the Capital IQ consensus of $1.75 per share and $809.6 million, respectively.

