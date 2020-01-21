Banking
UBS

Financial Sector Update for 01/21/2020: UBS, CMA, SBNY, JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: -0.58%

BAC: -0.81%

WFC: -0.53%

C: -0.80%

USB: -0.94%

Financial giants were declining pre-market Tuesday.

Early movers include:

(-) UBS (UBS), which was slipping by over 4% amid declining earnings in 2019 due to the weakness of its investment banking business. Net profit attributable to shareholders in the year was $1.14 per share, down from $1.18 in 2018, as profit from the investment banking unit fell year-over-year to $1.06 billion from $1.67 billion. EPS for Q4 was $0.19 versus $0.08 in the prior year.

(-) Comerica (CMA) was down more than 1% after it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.85 per share, down from $1.95 per share in the prior-year period and higher than the $1.75f per share consensus estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

In other sector news:

(=) Signature Bank (SBNY) was unchanged as it booked a Q4 profit of $2.78 per share, down from $2.94 per share in the prior-year period.

