Financial Sector Update for 01/21/2020: SBNY,MICT,CMA

Financial stocks were narrowly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index falling about 0.1% while shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were dropping about 0.1%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was ahead nearly 1.1%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) Signature Bank (SBNY) climbed nearly 6% to its best share price since February 2018 at $147.50 each after the firm reported Q4 net income slipped to $2.78 per share from $2.94 during the same quarter last year. Total revenue grew 1.3% over the year-ago period to $345.6 million, beating the $336.5 million analyst mean.

In other sector news:

(-) Micronet Enertec Technologies (MICT) fell almost 3% after Tuesday filing a preliminary proxy statement seeking shareholder approval of its proposed buyout proposed acquisition of Global Fintech Holdings and a concurrent private placement of $25 million in convertible debentures to fund the purchase of the UK-based data analytics firm. The notes will automatically convert into Micronet common stock at a rate of $1.41 per share after the deal closes.

(-) Comerica (CMA) slid 3.5% on Tuesday. The bank holding company topped Wall Street forecasts with its Q4 financial results, earning $1.85 per share on $810 million in revenue to beat the Capital IQ consensus of $1.75 per share and $809.6 million, respectively.

