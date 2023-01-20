Financial Sector Update for 01/20/2023: BTB, ALLY, STT, SLF, SLF.TO

Financial stocks were ending higher in Friday trading, with the NYSE Financial Index and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) both rising around 1.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was climbing 2.1% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was gaining 1.2% after data showed existing home sales fell by 1.5% to an annualized pace of 4.02 million homes during December, falling for the 11th month in a row, compared Wall Street expectations for a 3.2% drop last month.

Bitcoin was increasing 5.2% to $22,202, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 8.7 basis points to 3.484%.

In company news, Bit Brother (BTB) added 7.8% after the digital currency company said it closed on its $7.1 million direct offering of about 1.6 million Class A shares at $4.50 apiece. Investors also received five-year warrants to buy up to 2.4 million additional shares also exercisable at $4.50 per share.

Ally Financial (ALLY) rallied this afternoon, climbing almost 20%, after the bank holding company reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of $1.08 per share, down from $2.02 per share during the same quarter in 2021 but still beating the Capital IQ consensus call expecting a $1.00 per share adjusted profit.

State Street (STT) gained 4.6% after the financial services company earned $2.07 per share during its Q4 ended Dec. 31, excluding one-time items, improving on a $2.00 per share a year ago, and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.11 per share. Revenue grew 3% year-over-year to $3.16 billion, also exceeding the $3.03 billion analyst mean.

Sun Life Financial (SLF) added 2% after saying it received exclusive rights to market life insurance products to Dah Sing Bank customers in Hong Kong, Macau and mainland China over the next 15 years beginning in July in exchange for a 1.5 billion Hong Kong dollars ($260 million) payment to Dah Sing.

