Financial Sector Update for 01/20/2023: ALLY, MCB, STT, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were slipping pre-bell Friday, with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) trading marginally lower. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was up 0.1% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 0.2% lower.

Ally Financial (ALLY) reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.08 per diluted share, down from $2.02 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1. Ally Financial was gaining over 9% in value recently.

Metropolitan Bank Holding (MCB) was more than 5% higher after it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $2.43 per diluted share, up from $1.69 a year ago. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted EPS of $2.32.

State Street (STT) was rising past 3% after it reported Q4 non-GAAP earnings of $2.07 per diluted share, up from $2 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.96.

