Financial Sector Update for 01/20/2022: WTFC, RF, TRV, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were climbing pre-bell Thursday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was recently advancing by 0.36%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were more than 1% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down more than 2%.

Regions Financial (RF) was shedding more than 5% as it reported Q4 earnings of $0.43 per diluted share, down from $0.61 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ estimated $0.48.

The Travelers Companies (TRV) was rallying past 3% after it reported Q4 core earnings of $5.20 per diluted share, up from $4.91 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected normalized EPS of $3.80.

Wintrust Financial (WTFC) was marginally lower after it reported late Wednesday a Q4 net income of $1.58 per share, compared with $1.63 per share a year ago. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $1.53.

