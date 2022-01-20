Financial Sector Update for 01/20/2022: INBK,STL,AMTB

Financial stocks were paring a slim portion of their earlier gains, with the NYSE Financial Index and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) both adding 1.2% in afternoon trading.

The Philadelphia Housing Index and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) each were 1.3% higher after new data showed existing home sales fell 4.6% to a 6.18 million annualized pace during December compared with market expectations for a 6.42 million yearly rate last month.

Bitcoin was 2.5% lower at $43,231 while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 0.9 basis points higher to 1.836%.

In company news, First Internet Bancorp (INBK) was maintaining most of its Thursday advance, rising 4% in recent trade, after overnight reporting non-GAAP Q4 earnings of $1.30 per share, up from $1.12 per share during the final three months of 2020 and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.12 per share. Revenue slipped just under 1% from year-ago levels to $31.2 million but also breezed past the $22.8 million Street view.

Amerant Bancorp (AMTB) added 3.2% after reporting adjusted Q4 net income of $0.52 per share, up from $0.50 per share over the same quarter in 2020, while total revenue ballooned 121% year-over-year to $133.1 million, supported by a $62.4 million gain from the sale of its bank headquarters. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had expected $0.40 per share on $71 million in revenue.

Sterling Bancorp (STL) climbed 2.2% after the bank holding company reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of $0.64 per share, improving on its $0.49 adjusted profit during the year-ago period and topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting Sterling to earn $0.50 per share, excluding one-time items. Revenue increased 0.9% year-over-year to $258.3 million, also exceeding the $251.7 million analyst mean.

