Financial Sector Update for 01/20/2021: USB,EXPI,BOKF,BK

Financial stocks still were split between moderate gains and losses in late Wednesday trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.4% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was off 0.3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was climbing 3.8%.

In company news, US Bancorp (USB) slid 4.8% after earlier Wednesday reporting a 1.4% year-over-year increase in Q4 revenue to $5.75 billion but still lagging the Capital IQ consensus looking for $5.80 billion in revenue by the financial services company during the three months ended Dec. 31. The bank also raised its provision for Q4 credit losses by 11.6% over year-ago levels to $441 million.

BOK Financial (BOKF) was 1.1% lower, reversing a small gain earlier Wednesday that followed the bank holding company Wednesday reporting Q4 net income of $2.21 per share, beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $1.90 per share profit for the three months ended Dec. 31. Revenue increased 9.9% year-over-year to $496.4 million, also topping the $484.9 million analyst mean.

Bank of New York Mellon (BK) fell 7.1% after the custodian bank reported a decline in non-GAAP Q4 net income to $0.96 per share compared with its $1.01 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year while revenue for the three months ended Dec. 31 fell 19.7% year-over-year to $3.84 billion. Analysts, on average, had been expecting the company to earn $0.91 per share, excluding one-time items, on $3.84 billion in revenue.

Among gainers, eXp World (EXPI) raced over 22% higher to a new record high of $97.50 a share after the real estate brokerage company late Tuesday declared a 2-for-1 stock split in the form of a special stock dividend payable Feb. 12 to investors of record on Jan. 29. Its stock will begin trading on a stock split-adjusted basis on Feb. 16.

