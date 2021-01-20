Financial Sector Update for 01/20/2021: MS, USB, BK, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Banking
Financial Sector Update for 01/20/2021

Financial stocks were trading higher pre-bell Wednesday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was up 0.32% in recent trading. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were up more than 1% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were 1.1% lower.

Morgan Stanley (MS) was advancing nearly 2% as it posted Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.92 per diluted share, up from $1.30 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected adjusted earnings of $1.28.

U.S. Bancorp (USB) was more than 2% lower after reporting Q4 earnings of $0.95 per share, up from $0.90 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected EPS of $0.94.

Bank of New York Mellon (BK) was slipping by more than 3% after it posted Q4 non-GAAP EPS of $0.96, down from $1.01 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected EPS of $0.91.

