Financial Sector Update for 01/19/2024: TCN, BX, TRV, STT, RF, FITB

Financial stocks advanced in Friday afternoon trading with the NYSE Financial Index gaining 1% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) adding 1.3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index climbed 0.7%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) increased 0.9%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) fell l0.5% to $41,054, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries rose 1.7 basis points to 4.161%.

In economic news, the University of Michigan's preliminary consumer sentiment index jumped to 78.8 in January, the highest since July 2021, from 69.7 in December, beating the 70.1 estimate in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

In corporate news, Blackstone's (BX) Blackstone Real Estate Partners X and Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust agreed to buy Tricon Residential (TCN) for $3.5 billion in cash. Tricon shares surged 28%.

Travelers (TRV) reported stronger-than-expected Q4 results amid higher underlying underwriting gains and lower catastrophe losses. Its shares jumped 5.5%.

State Street (STT), Regions Financial (RF) and Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) reported lower Q4 results, largely on the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.'s special assessment fee stemming from regional bank failures last year. State Street shares rose 2.2%, Regions added 3.1% and Fifth Third increased 1.2%.

