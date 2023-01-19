Banking
NTRS

Financial Sector Update for 01/19/2023: NTRS,ALL,CMA

January 19, 2023 — 02:05 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks were mostly lower in Thursday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) both sinking about 1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping 2% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was slipping 0.1%. Data Thursday showed US housing starts fell 1.4% during December to an annualized rate of 1.382 million compared with market expectations for a 1.358 million rate. Contractors also pulled 1.6% fewer building permits in December for a 1.330 million rate, compared with forecasts looking for a 1.365 million rate.

Bitcoin was declining 0.6% to $20,875, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 3.8 basis points to 3.413%.

In company news, Northern Trust (NTRS) dropped 8.4% after reporting a decline in its Q4 earnings to $0.71 per share compared with $1.91 per share during the same quarter in 2021 and trailing the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $1.79 per share profit. Total revenue fell to $1.52 billion during the three months ended Dec. 31 from $1.67 billion during the year-ago quarter and also missing the $1.75 billion analyst mean.

Allstate (ALL) fell 6.2% after the auto and home insurer surprised Wall Street by projecting an adjusted Q4 net loss in a range of $335 million to $385 million, reversing a $796 million non-GAAP profit during the final three months of 2021.

Comerica (CMA) shares added nearly 7% after the bank holding company reported earnings of $2.58 per share for its Q4 ended Dec. 31, improving on a $1.66 per share profit during the same quarter in 2021 and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.03 per share. Total revenue grew to $1.02 billion compared with $750 million in revenue during the year-ago period and also topping the $1.01 billion Street view.

MTNewswires
