Financial Sector Update for 01/19/2023: IIPR, NTRS, ALL, CMA

Financial stocks pared a portion of their prior declines, with the NYSE Financial Index on Thursday sinking 0.6% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) falling 1.0%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping 2%, but the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was climbing less than 0.1%. Data Thursday showed US housing starts fell 1.4% during December to an annualized rate of 1.382 million compared with market expectations for a 1.358 million rate. Contractors also pulled 1.6% fewer building permits in December for a 1.33 million rate, compared with forecasts looking for a 1.365 million rate.

Bitcoin was advancing 1.4% to $21,153, reversing a midday dip, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 2.2 basis points to 3.397%.

In company news, Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) tumbled almost 17% after the real estate investment trust late Wednesday said two tenants have defaulted on rent due for a pair of cannabis properties in Pennsylvania and Michigan while rent also is owed for Innovative properties another grower occupies in California. Innovative also said it agreed to limited base rent deferrals at three other properties in exchange for the tenants signing extended lease terms or cross-default provisions.

Northern Trust (NTRS) dropped 8.9% after reporting a decline in its Q4 earnings to $0.71 per share, down from $1.91 the same quarter in 2021 and trailing the consensus on Capital IQ for $1.79. Total revenue fell to $1.52 billion during the three months ended Dec. 31 from $1.67 billion the year before and also missing the $1.75 billion analyst mean.

Allstate (ALL) fell 5.7% after the auto and home insurer surprised Wall Street by projecting an adjusted Q4 net loss in a range of $335 million to $385 million, reversing a $796 million non-GAAP profit during the final three months of 2021.

To the upside, Comerica (CMA) shares added 6.3% after the bank holding company reported earnings of $2.58 per share for its Q4 ended Dec. 31, improving on a $1.66 during the prior-year period and beating the Street's consensus by $0.03 per share. Total revenue grew to $1.02 billion compared with $750 million in revenue during the year-ago period and also topping the $1.01 billion Street view.

