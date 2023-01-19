Financial Sector Update for 01/19/2023: DFS, ALL, NTRS, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were declining premarket Thursday, with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) recently slipping past 1%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was down more than 3% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was over 3% higher.

Discover Financial Services (DFS) reported Q4 earnings late Wednesday of $3.77 per diluted share, up from $3.64 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast $3.70. Discover Financial Services was retreating by more than 7% recently.

Allstate (ALL) was down more than 5%, a day after the company said it expects to report an adjusted net loss of $335 million to $385 million in Q4, compared with adjusted net income of $796 million a year earlier.

Northern Trust (NTRS) was declining by more than 3% after it reported Q4 earnings of $0.71 per diluted share, down from $1.91 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected EPS of $1.79.

