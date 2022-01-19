Financial Sector Update for 01/19/2022: SOFI,ADS,OPEN,BOKF

Financial stocks added to their afternoon slide, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 0.9% in late trade while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was down 1.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling 1.5% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was down 0.3%, giving back a small, midday advance.

Bitcoin was 0.6% higher at $41,860 while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was slipping 3.8 basis points to 1.827%.

In company news, SoFi Technologies (SOFI) rose almost 16% after the online financial services company late Tuesday said the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Federal Reserve have signed off on its plans to become a bank holding company through its acquisition of Golden Pacific Bancorp. SoFi is expecting to complete the deal next month, subject to completion or waiver of the remaining customary closing conditions.

Among decliners, Opendoor Technologies (OPEN) slid 5.5% after BofA Securities began coverage of the residential real estate services company with an underperform stock rating and an $8 price target.

Alliance Data (ADS) has continued to lose ground this afternoon, sinking 5% in late trading, after the digital payments company reconfirmed its forecast for FY22 receivables growth in the high-single to low-double digits over prior-year levels.

BOK Financial (BOKF) fell 6.7% after the bank holding company reported Q4 net income of $1.71 per share, down from $2.21 per share during the final three months of 2020 and trailing the Capital IQ consensus by $0.10. Revenue declined 14.2% year-over-year to $434.5 million, also trailing the $452.9 million analyst mean.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.