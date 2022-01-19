Financial Sector Update for 01/19/2022: SOFI, BAC, USB, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were gaining pre-bell Wednesday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently climbing past 1%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were more than 2% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down more than 3%.

SoFi Technologies (SOFI) was climbing past 17% after saying it has received approvals from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Federal Reserve to become a bank holding company through its acquisition of Golden Pacific Bancorp.

Bank of America (BAC) was advancing by more than 4% after it reported Q4 earnings of $0.82 per diluted share, up from $0.59 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.76.

U.S. Bancorp (USB) reported Q4 earnings of $1.07 per diluted share, up from $0.95 a year before. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ estimated $1.10. U.S. Bancorp was recently down more than 3%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.