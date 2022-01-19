Financial Sector Update for 01/19/2022: ADS,OPEN,BOKF

Financial stocks were sliding in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 0.5% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was down 0.9%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling 0.9% but the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was up 0.2%.

Bitcoin was 1.3% higher at $42,105 while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was slipping 2.4 basis points to 1.841%.

In company news, Alliance Data (ADS) has continued to lose ground this afternoon, sinking 4.6% in recent trading, after the digital payments company reconfirmed its forecast for FY22 receivables growth in the high-single to low-double digits over prior-year levels.

Opendoor Technologies (OPEN) declined 2.67% after BofA Securities began coverage of the residential real estate services company with an underperform stock rating and an $8 price target.

BOK Financial (BOKF) fell 6.2% after the bank holding company reported Q4 net income of $1.71 per share, down from $2.21 per share during the final three months of 2020 and trailing the Capital IQ consensus by $0.10. Revenue declined 14.2% year-over-year to $434.5 million, also trailing the $452.9 million analyst mean.

