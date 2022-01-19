Banking
ADS

Financial Sector Update for 01/19/2022: ADS,OPEN,BOKF

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Financial stocks were sliding in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 0.5% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was down 0.9%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling 0.9% but the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was up 0.2%.

Bitcoin was 1.3% higher at $42,105 while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was slipping 2.4 basis points to 1.841%.

In company news, Alliance Data (ADS) has continued to lose ground this afternoon, sinking 4.6% in recent trading, after the digital payments company reconfirmed its forecast for FY22 receivables growth in the high-single to low-double digits over prior-year levels.

Opendoor Technologies (OPEN) declined 2.67% after BofA Securities began coverage of the residential real estate services company with an underperform stock rating and an $8 price target.

BOK Financial (BOKF) fell 6.2% after the bank holding company reported Q4 net income of $1.71 per share, down from $2.21 per share during the final three months of 2020 and trailing the Capital IQ consensus by $0.10. Revenue declined 14.2% year-over-year to $434.5 million, also trailing the $452.9 million analyst mean.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ADS OPEN BOKF

Latest Personal Finance Videos

Developing a Student Loan Repayment Plan Once Forbearance Ends on May 1

Jan 07, 2022

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular