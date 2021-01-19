Financial Sector Update for 01/19/2021: LC,HTH,SOS,WU,WMT

Financial stocks maintained most of their midday rise, with the NYSE Financial Index Tuesday rising 0.3% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was ahead 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was climbing 1.4% this afternoon.

In company news, LendingClub (LC) was 14% higher in late Tuesday trading after the specialty lender said it has received all of the regulatory approvals it needs for its proposed $185 million acquisition of digital bank Radius Bancorp. The companies are expecting to close on the cash-and-stock deal around Feb. 1, creating the first public "neo-bank."

Hilltop Holdings (HTH) rose over 16% after S&P Dow Jones Indices selected the banking and financial services company to replace Yeti Holdings in the S&P SmallCap 600 index, effective with the start of Thursday's regular session.

SOS Limited (SOS) climbed 5% after Tuesday saying it signed a non-binding letter of intent to acquire cryptocurrency technology provider FXK Tech Corporation through a still-to-be-negotiated combination of cash and stock. SOS said the purchase of Canada-based firm will expand its blockchain and cryptocurrencies capabilities and extend its operations into North America.

Western Union (WU) was 1.9% higher after retail giant Walmart (WMT) said it was opening access to the money transfer company at its US stores beginning this spring. Walmart said Western Union services will be available at its over 4,700 stores, including cash transfer, bill payments and money orders.

