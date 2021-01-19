Financial Sector Update for 01/19/2021: HTH,SOS,WU,WMT

Financial stocks were advancing in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.3% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was ahead 0.6%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was climbing 1.7%.

In company news, Hilltop Holdings (HTH) rose nearly 16% after S&P Dow Jones Indices selected the banking and financial services company to replace Yeti Holdings in the S&P SmallCap 600 index, effective with the start of Thursday's regular session.

SOS Limited (SOS) climbed 6.7% after Tuesday saying it signed a non-binding letter of intent to acquire cryptocurrency technology provider FXK Tech Corporation through a still-to-be-negotiated combination of cash and stock. SOS said the purchase of Canada-based firm will expand its blockchain and cryptocurrencies capabilities and extend its operations into North America.

Western Union (WU) was fractionally higher after retail giant Walmart (WMT) said it was opening access to the money transfer company at its US stores beginning this spring. Walmart said Western Union services will be available at its over 4,700 stores, including cash transfer, bill payments and money orders.

