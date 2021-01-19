Banking
GS

Financial Sector Update for 01/19/2021: GS, LC, BAC, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Financial stocks were trading higher premarket Tuesday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was recently gaining 0.48% in value. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were up more than 1% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were over 1% lower.

Goldman Sachs (GS) was up nearly 2% after posting Q4 earnings of $12.08 per share, up from $4.69 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected EPS of $7.36.

LendingClub (LC) was advancing by more than 8% after saying it has received all the regulatory approvals necessary to complete its acquisition of digital bank Radius Bancorp.

Bank of America (BAC) was over 2% lower as it posted Q4 earnings of $0.59 per share, compared with $0.74 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected EPS of $0.54.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GS LC BAC XLF FAS

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular