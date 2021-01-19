Financial Sector Update for 01/19/2021: GS, LC, BAC, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were trading higher premarket Tuesday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was recently gaining 0.48% in value. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were up more than 1% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were over 1% lower.

Goldman Sachs (GS) was up nearly 2% after posting Q4 earnings of $12.08 per share, up from $4.69 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected EPS of $7.36.

LendingClub (LC) was advancing by more than 8% after saying it has received all the regulatory approvals necessary to complete its acquisition of digital bank Radius Bancorp.

Bank of America (BAC) was over 2% lower as it posted Q4 earnings of $0.59 per share, compared with $0.74 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected EPS of $0.54.

