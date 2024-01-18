News & Insights

Banking
SNV

Financial Sector Update for 01/18/2024: SNV, MTB, KEY, DFS, C

January 18, 2024 — 03:51 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks edged higher in late Thursday afternoon trading with the NYSE Financial Index and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) both up 0.1%, erasing earlier losses.

The Philadelphia Housing Index rose 1.1%, while the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) fell 0.6%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) declined 4.6% to $40,740, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries rose 4 basis points to 4.14%.

In economic news, the US Department of Labor said initial jobless claims fell to 187,000 in the employment survey week ended Jan. 13 from an upwardly revised 203,000 level in the previous week, compared with expectations of 205,000 in a Bloomberg survey.

In corporate news, Synovus Financial (SNV) shares rose 4.8% even after the company late Wednesday reported Q4 adjusted earnings that fell more than analysts estimated.

M&T Bank (MTB) and KeyCorp (KEY) posted annual declines in Q4 revenue while their earnings took a hit from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.'s special assessment fee. KeyCorp fell 4.8% and M&T was rising 1.3%.

Discover Financial Services (DFS) dropped nearly 10% after reporting soft quarterly results late Wednesday and advising of boosted bad-loan provisions.

Citigroup (C) plans to cut about 20 equity research jobs in Asia Pacific amid a global overhaul, Reuters reported Thursday. Citigroup shares shed 0.4%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Banking
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SNV
MTB
KEY
DFS
C

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.