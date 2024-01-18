Financial Sector Update for 01/18/2024: SNV, MTB, KEY, DFS, C

Financial stocks edged higher in late Thursday afternoon trading with the NYSE Financial Index and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) both up 0.1%, erasing earlier losses.

The Philadelphia Housing Index rose 1.1%, while the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) fell 0.6%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) declined 4.6% to $40,740, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries rose 4 basis points to 4.14%.

In economic news, the US Department of Labor said initial jobless claims fell to 187,000 in the employment survey week ended Jan. 13 from an upwardly revised 203,000 level in the previous week, compared with expectations of 205,000 in a Bloomberg survey.

In corporate news, Synovus Financial (SNV) shares rose 4.8% even after the company late Wednesday reported Q4 adjusted earnings that fell more than analysts estimated.

M&T Bank (MTB) and KeyCorp (KEY) posted annual declines in Q4 revenue while their earnings took a hit from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.'s special assessment fee. KeyCorp fell 4.8% and M&T was rising 1.3%.

Discover Financial Services (DFS) dropped nearly 10% after reporting soft quarterly results late Wednesday and advising of boosted bad-loan provisions.

Citigroup (C) plans to cut about 20 equity research jobs in Asia Pacific amid a global overhaul, Reuters reported Thursday. Citigroup shares shed 0.4%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.