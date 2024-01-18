Financial Sector Update for 01/18/2024: KEY, MTB, DFS, C

Financial stocks were decreasing in Thursday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 0.5% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) off 0.6%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was edging up 0.1% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was down 1.2%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was declining 3% to $41,457, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was rising 5 basis points to 4.15%.

In economic news, the US Department of Labor said initial jobless claims fell to 187,000 in the employment survey week ended Jan. 13 from an upwardly revised 203,000 level in the previous week, compared with expectations of 205,000 in a Bloomberg survey.

In corporate news, M&T Bank (MTB) and KeyCorp (KEY) posted annual declines in Q4 revenue while their earnings took a hit from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.'s special assessment fee. KeyCorp fell 5.4% and M&T was shedding 0.3%.

Discover Financial Services (DFS) dropped 10% after reporting soft quarterly results late Wednesday and advising of boosted bad-loan provisions.

Citigroup (C) plans to cut about 20 equity research jobs in Asia Pacific amid a global overhaul, Reuters reported Thursday. Citigroup shares were falling 1.2%.

