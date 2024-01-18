News & Insights

Financial Sector Update for 01/18/2024: DFS, WTFC, KEY, XLF, FAS, FAZ

January 18, 2024 — 09:14 am EST

Financial stocks were mixed pre-bell Thursday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was 0.1% lower recently.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 0.4% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was up 0.1%.

Discover Financial Services (DFS) was slipping past 7% after it reported Q4 diluted earnings of $1.54 per share, down from $3.74 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $2.47.

Wintrust Financial (WTFC) was over 2% lower after it reported a Q4 net income of $1.87 per diluted share, down from $2.23 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $2.40.

KeyCorp (KEY) was declining by more than 2% after it reported Q4 earnings of $0.03 per diluted share, down from $0.38 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.11.

