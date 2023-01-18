Financial Sector Update for 01/18/2023: PNC, BMO, PNFP, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were steady premarket Wednesday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was down 0.22%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was down 0.25% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 0.54% higher.

PNC Financial Services Group (PNC) was slipping past 6% after it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $3.49 per diluted share, down from $3.68 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $3.96.

Bank of Montreal (BMO) said it has received all regulatory approvals to complete its acquisition of Bank of the West from BNP Paribas. Bank of Montreal was marginally lower recently.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.76 per diluted share, up from $1.70 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted EPS of $2.04. Pinnacle Financial Partners was recently down more than 3%.

