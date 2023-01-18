Financial Sector Update for 01/18/2023: MSTR, FULT, UCBI, PNC

Financial stocks were mostly lower during Wednesday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index falling 1.4 and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) off 1.9%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was declining 0.7% and The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was dropping 1.6%.

Bitcoin was down 2.4% at $20,853, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was sinking 16 basis points to 3.375% after data Wednesday showed producer prices fell 0.5% during December, reversing a 0.2% uptick the prior month and exceeding market expectations for a 0.1% retreat.

In company news, MicroStrategy (MSTR) retreating 6.5%. The cryptocurrency and business analytics company said its Brazilian unit has secured a leniency agreement with the country's anti-trust regulator over potentially anticompetitive conduct.

PNC Financial Services Group (PNC) fell 6.0% after the bank holding company reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of $3.49 per diluted share, down from $3.68 during the year-ago period and trailing the Capital IQ consensus call expecting a $3.96-per-share adjusted profit for the three months ended Dec. 31.

United Community Banks (UCBI) dropped 8% after late Tuesday reporting Q4 operating earnings of $0.75 per share, up from $0.64 during the prior-year period but lagging the Capital IQ consensus forecast for the three months ended Dec. 31 by $0.08.

Fulton Financial (FULT) declined 8.5%, a day after the company reported Q4 operating net income of $0.48 per share, improving on a $0.37-per-share profit during the year-ago period but still missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.51-per-share profit.

