Financial Sector Update for 01/18/2023: FULT,UCBI,PNC

Financial stocks were mostly lower during Wednesday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index falling 1% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) off 1.3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was up 0.2% but The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was declining by 1%.

Bitcoin was down 1.4% at $20,951, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was sinking 14.2 basis points to 3.393% after data Wednesday showed producer prices fell 0.5% during December, reversing a 0.2% uptick the prior month and exceeding market expectations for a 0.1% retreat.

In company news, Fulton Financial (FULT) declined 7.8%, a day after the company reported Q4 operating net income of $0.48 per diluted share, improving on a $0.37-per-share profit during the year-ago period but still missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.51-per-share profit for the three months ended Dec. 31. Revenue rose to $280.2 million from $229.5 million in combined net interest and non-interest income but trailed Wall Street estimates for $283.2 million.

United Community Banks (UCBI) dropped 7.2% after late Tuesday reporting Q4 operating earnings of $0.75 per diluted share, up from $0.64 during the prior-year period but lagging the Capital IQ consensus forecast for the three months ended Dec. 31 by $0.08.

PNC Financial Services Group (PNC) fell 5.3% after the bank holding company reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of $3.49 per diluted share, down from $3.68 during the year-ago period and trailing the Capital IQ consensus call expecting a $3.96-per-share adjusted profit for the three months ended Dec. 31.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.