Banking
SI

Financial Sector Update for 01/18/2022: SI,GS,CS

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Financial stocks were retreating in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 2.0%, while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was off 2.7%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling 3.9%, and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was down 1.4%.

Bitcoin was 1.5% lower at $41,463, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 8.7 basis points higher to 1.859%.

In company news, Silvergate Capital (SI) tumbled almost 23% after the bank holding company reported Q4 net income of $0.66 per share, improving on a $0.47 per share profit during the final three months of 2020 but still missed the Capital IQ consensus by $0.04 per share. Revenue increased 85.3% over year-ago levels to $49.3 million but also lagged the $53.7 million Street view.

Goldman Sachs (GS) dropped 8.3% after the investment banking giant earned $10.81 per share during its Q4 ended Dec. 31, down from $12.08 per share during the year-ago period and trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting $11.81 per share.

Credit Suisse (CS) slid 5% after Monday saying board chairman Antonio Horta-Osorio resigned following an investigation commissioned by the company's board and was succeeded by Axel Lehmann, who joined the Credit Suisse board on Oct. 1 and had led its risk committee.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SI GS CS

Latest Personal Finance Videos

Developing a Student Loan Repayment Plan Once Forbearance Ends on May 1

Jan 07, 2022

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular