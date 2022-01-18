Financial Sector Update for 01/18/2022: SI,GS,CS

Financial stocks were retreating in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 2.0%, while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was off 2.7%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling 3.9%, and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was down 1.4%.

Bitcoin was 1.5% lower at $41,463, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 8.7 basis points higher to 1.859%.

In company news, Silvergate Capital (SI) tumbled almost 23% after the bank holding company reported Q4 net income of $0.66 per share, improving on a $0.47 per share profit during the final three months of 2020 but still missed the Capital IQ consensus by $0.04 per share. Revenue increased 85.3% over year-ago levels to $49.3 million but also lagged the $53.7 million Street view.

Goldman Sachs (GS) dropped 8.3% after the investment banking giant earned $10.81 per share during its Q4 ended Dec. 31, down from $12.08 per share during the year-ago period and trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting $11.81 per share.

Credit Suisse (CS) slid 5% after Monday saying board chairman Antonio Horta-Osorio resigned following an investigation commissioned by the company's board and was succeeded by Axel Lehmann, who joined the Credit Suisse board on Oct. 1 and had led its risk committee.

