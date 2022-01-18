Financial Sector Update for 01/18/2022: GWGH,SI,GS,CS

Banking
Financial stocks were off intraday lows but still sharply lower late Tuesday, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 1.6% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF) down 2.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Sector Index slid 3.5% while the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLRE) lost 0.7%.

Bitcoin was 1.5% lower at $41,428. The 10-year US Treasury yield climbed 9 basis points to 1.87%.

In company news, GWG Holdings (GWGH) plunged over 28% after the secondary life insurance products company said it did not make a $10.35 million interest payment and a $3.25 million principal payment due Jan. 15. The company also said it expects to hire financial and legal restructuring advisors to assist with evaluating its capital structure and liquidity, according to a new regulatory filing.

Silvergate Capital (SI) tumbled almost 24% after the bank holding company reported Q4 net income of $0.66 per share, compared with a $0.47 per share profit during the final three months of 2020, missing the Capital IQ consensus by $0.04 per share. Revenue increased 85% over year-ago levels to $49.3 million but also lagged the $53.7 million Street view.

Goldman Sachs (GS) dropped 7.1%, leading declines on the Dow and S&P 500, after the investment banking giant earned $10.81 per share during its Q4 ended Dec. 31, down from $12.08 per share a year earlier and short of analysts' consensus of $11.81 per share in a Capital IQ poll.

Credit Suisse (CS) slid 4.9% after saying Monday board chairman Antonio Horta-Osorio resigned following an investigation commissioned by the board and was succeeded by Axel Lehmann, who joined the Credit Suisse board on Oct. 1 and had led its risk committee.

