Financial Sector Update for 01/18/2022: GS, PNC, SBNY, CS

Financial stocks were slipping ahead of Tuesday's opening session as the Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) was down 0.5%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) dropped 1.9%, and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) rose 1.5%.

In company news, Goldman Sachs (GS) reported Q4 earnings of $10.81 per diluted share, down from $12.08 a year earlier, while revenue increased to $12.64 billion from $11.74 billion last year. The lender's shares declined 4.1% recently.

PNC Financial Services Group (PNC) rose 2% after reporting Q4 adjusted earnings of $3.68 per diluted share, up from $3.27 a year earlier. The bank also generated revenue of $5.13 billion, up from $4.21 billion a year ago.

Signature Bank (SBNY) was slightly lower after reporting Q4 earnings of $4.34 per diluted share, up from $3.26 per share a year ago, and revenue of $569.4 million, up from $419.2 million in the previous year.

Credit Suisse Group (CS) fell 3.5% on news that Antonio Horta-Osorio has resigned as chairman following an investigation launched by the Swiss investment bank. Horta-Osorio was immediately succeeded by Axel Lehmann.

