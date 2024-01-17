News & Insights

Financial Sector Update for 01/17/2024: SCHW, PLD, DWAC

January 17, 2024

Financial stocks were decreasing in Wednesday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 1% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) off 0.6%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling 1% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) slumped 2.7%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was declining 1.7% to $42,392, and the 10-year US Treasury yield was rising 5 basis points to 4.12%.

In economic news, US retail sales rose 0.6% in December, compared with the 0.4% increase expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

In corporate news, Charles Schwab (SCHW) reported a sharp decline in Q4 results amid decreases in interest, trading, and bank deposit revenue, though per-share earnings performed slightly better than expected. Its shares fell 1.5%.

Prologis (PLD) reported increases in Q4 results as higher rents helped offset softer occupancy while the company guided for a drop in core funds from operations in the ongoing year. Prologis shares were down 3.3%.

Digital World Acquisition (DWAC) shares jumped 10% after it said it had started discussions with potential investors for an alternative funding proposal to take Trump Media & Technology Group, the parent of Truth Social app, public, following the collapse of a private investment in a public entity deal.

