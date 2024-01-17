News & Insights

Financial Sector Update for 01/17/2024: SCHW, CFG, USB, XLF, FAS, FAZ

January 17, 2024 — 09:19 am EST

Written by MT Newswires

Financial stocks were declining premarket Wednesday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) recently slipping by 0.7%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 2.2% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was up 2.6%.

Charles Schwab (SCHW) was over 5% lower after it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.68 per diluted share, compared with $1.07 a year earlier.

Citizens Financial Group (CFG) was slipping past 1.8% after it reported Q4 non-GAAP earnings of $0.85 per diluted share, down from $1.32 a year earlier.

U.S. Bancorp (USB) was declining 0.8% after it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.99 per diluted share, down from $1.20 a year earlier.

