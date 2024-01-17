Financial Sector Update for 01/17/2024: MS

Financial stocks were decreasing in late Wednesday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 1.2% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) off 0.6%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling 0.9%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) sank 2.4%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was declining 1.2% to $42,608, and the 10-year US Treasury yield was rising about 3.6 basis points to 4.10%.

In economic news, US retail sales rose 0.6% in December, compared with the 0.4% increase expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

In corporate news, Morgan Stanley (MS) shares were falling 1.9% after JP Morgan Securities downgraded the company to neutral from overweight and cut its price target to $87 from $94. Keefe Bruyette & Woods also downgraded Morgan Stanley to market perform from outperform and cut its price target to $91 from $102.

Future FinTech (FTFT) Chief Executive Shanchun Huang denied the US Securities and Exchange Commission's allegations of trading company stock in a manipulative way before becoming CEO and not disclosing the transactions and beneficial ownership. Future FinTech shares slumped 10%.

Charles Schwab (SCHW) reported a sharp decline in Q4 results amid decreases in interest, trading, and bank deposit revenue, though per-share earnings performed slightly better than expected. Its shares fell 1.3%.

Prologis (PLD) reported increases in Q4 results as higher rents helped offset softer occupancy while the company guided for a drop in core funds from operations in the ongoing year. Prologis shares dropped 2.8%.

