Financial Sector Update for 01/17/2023: GS,TRV,MS

Financial stocks were retreating during Tuesday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index slipping 0.3% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) off 0.6%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was slipping 0.1% but The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was up 0.1%.

Bitcoin was increasing nearly 1% to $21,346, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was rising 2.4 basis points higher to 3.538%.

In company news, Goldman Sachs (GS) declined nearly 7% after reporting a larger-than-expected drop in its Q4 profit, which fell year over year to $3.32 per share from $10.81 and trailed the Capital IQ consensus of $5.97 during the final three months of 2022. Net revenue fell 16% to $10.59 billion - including a 48% drop in its investment banking business - and also missed the $10.91 billion analyst mean.

Travelers Cos. (TRV) declined 5% after the property-and-casualty-insurance company said it likely will report a drop in Q4 core earnings, expecting it to reach $3.40 per share during the three months ended Dec. 31 compared with its $5.20-per-share adjusted profit during the year-ago period. It also reported $459 million in pre-tax catastrophe losses for the final three months of 2022, net of reinsurance, largely due to a late December winter storm across parts of North America.

Morgan Stanley (MS) rose 7.3% after beating Wall Street expectations with its Q4 revenue, led by record revenue for its wealth management business and helping offset declines by its institutional securities and investment management units. Excluding one-time items, the company earned $1.31 per share on $12.75 billion in revenue compared with the analyst consensus expecting $1.29 per share and $12.57 billion, respectively.

