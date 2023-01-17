Financial Sector Update for 01/17/2023: GS, JEF, VTS, SBNY, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were declining pre-bell Tuesday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) recently slipping by 0.4%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was down almost 1% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 1.6% higher.

Goldman Sachs Group (GS) was 2.7% lower after it reported Q4 earnings of $3.32 per diluted share, down from $10.81 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $5.97.

Jefferies Financial Group (JEF) was down 0.02% after saying it has completed the spin-off of Vitesse Energy (VTS), which is now an independent, publicly traded company.

Signature Bank (SBNY) was up 1.4% after it reported Q4 earnings of $4.65 per diluted share, up from $4.34 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $4.86.

