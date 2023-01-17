Financial Sector Update for 01/17/2023: FTFT,GS,TRV,MS

Financial stocks largely steadied during Tuesday afternoon trading, leaving the NYSE Financial Index down 0.2% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) off 0.6% shortly before the closing bell.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was slipping 0.1% but The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was up 0.3%.

Bitcoin was increasing 0.3% to $21,375, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was rising 2.4 basis points higher to 3.535%.

In company news, Future FinTech Group (FTFT) declined 3.7% on Tuesday after the Chinese blockchain and cryptocurrencies company said the first of two planned bitcoin mining farms in Paraguay has begun operations. The new facility in Mariano Roque Alonso has an initial capacity of 3 megawatts with plans to expand to 15 megawatts later this year and host around 900 mining machines using energy produced at Paraguay's ITAIPU hydroelectric dam.

Travelers Cos. (TRV) declined 4.9% after the property-and-casualty-insurance company said it likely will report a drop in Q4 core earnings, expecting it to reach $3.40 per share during the three months ended Dec. 31 compared with its $5.20-per-share adjusted profit during the year-ago period. It also reported $459 million in pre-tax catastrophe losses for the final three months of 2022, net of reinsurance, largely due to a late December winter storm across parts of North America.

Goldman Sachs (GS) declined 6.1% after reporting a larger-than-expected drop in its Q4 profit, which fell year over year to $3.32 per share from $10.81 and trailed the Capital IQ consensus of $5.97 during the final three months of 2022. Net revenue fell 16% to $10.59 billion - including a 48% drop in its investment banking business - also missing the $10.91 billion analyst mean.

On the upside, Morgan Stanley (MS) rose 6% after beating Wall Street expectations, led by record Q4 revenue from its wealth management business, helping offset declines by its institutional securities and investment management units. Excluding one-time items, the company earned $1.31 per share on $12.75 billion in revenue compared with the analyst consensus expecting $1.29 per share and $12.57 billion, respectively.

