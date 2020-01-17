Financial Sector Update for 01/17/2020: STT, CFG, FHN, JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: +0.51%

BAC: +0.60%

WFC: +0.41%

C: +0.62%

USB: Flat

Financial heavyweights were mostly gaining pre-market Friday.

Early movers include:

(+) State Street (STT), which was more than 4% higher after posting Q4 adjusted per-share earnings of $1.98, up from $1.67 last year and above the consensus estimate of $1.69 from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

(+) Citizens Financial Group (CFG) was climbing by more than 2% after booking an adjusted EPS of $0.99 in Q4, up from $0.98 in the year-ago quarter and above the consensus estimate of $0.95 from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

(+) First Horizon National (FHN) was up more than 2% after it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.47 per share, up from $0.43 in the prior quarter and topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.