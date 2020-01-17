Financial Sector Update for 01/17/2020: BANF,STT,OZK

Banking
Financial stocks were moderately higher in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.4% while the shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were climbing almost 0.3%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was ahead more than 0.5% after the US Census Bureau Friday reported a jump in December housing starts to a seasonally adjusted annualized rate of 1.61 million homes.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(-) BancFirst Corp (BANF) fell fractionally on Friday. Oklahoma's largest state-chartered bank company earlier reported Q4 net income of $1.07 per share, up from $0.98 per share during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.03 per share. Revenue grew 10.7% over year-ago levels to $109.4 million, also narrowly topping the $109.2 million analyst Street view.

In other sector news:

(+) State Street (STT) climbed 3% after the trust and custodian banking company reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of $1.98 per share, improving on a $1.67 per share profit during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.29 per share. Revenue grew 1% over year-ago levels to $3.05 billion, also exceeding the $2.94 billion analyst mean.

(-) Bank OZK (OZK) declined 4.5% after late Thursday reporting a 12.4% decline in its Q4 net income compared with year-ago levels along with a 4.1% drop in total revenue. It earned $0.78 per share during the three months ended Dec. 31, down from a $0.89 per share profit during the same quarter in 2018, while revenue fell to $245.39 million from $255.94 million last year.

