Financial Sector Update for 01/17/2020: BABA,BANF,STT,OZK

Financial stocks eased slightly in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.3% while the shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were climbing just over 0.2%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was ahead 0.1% after the US Census Bureau Friday reported a nearly 17% increase in December housing starts to a seasonally adjusted annualized rate of 1.61 million homes.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(-) Alibaba (BABA) was ahead about 1% following reports its Ant Financial affiliate is privately offering shares valuing the mobile payments firm at around $200 billion, or 33% above its last capital raise in 2018. The deal is fueling speculation Ant is reviving plans for an eventual listing on the Hong Kong and mainland China public markets, although an Ant spokesman told Reuters, the company does not "have a plan nor a timetable for an IPO."

In other sector news:

(+) State Street (STT) climbed 1% after the trust and custodian banking company reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of $1.98 per share, improving on a $1.67 per share profit during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.29 per share. Revenue grew 1% over year-ago levels to $3.05 billion, also exceeding the $2.94 billion analyst mean.

(-) BancFirst Corp (BANF) fell 1.5% on Friday. Oklahoma's largest state-chartered bank company earlier reported Q4 net income of $1.07 per share, up from $0.98 per share during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.03 per share. Revenue grew 10.7% over year-ago levels to $109.4 million, also narrowly topping the $109.2 million analyst Street view.

(-) Bank OZK (OZK) declined over 5% after late Thursday reporting a 12.4% decline in its Q4 net income compared with year-ago levels along with a 4.1% drop in total revenue. It earned $0.78 per share during the three months ended Dec. 31, down from a $0.89 per share profit during the same quarter in 2018, while revenue fell to $245.39 million from $255.94 million last year.

