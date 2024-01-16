Financial Sector Update for 01/16/2024: PNC, GS, MS, HMST

Financial stocks fell in late Tuesday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 1.1% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) falling 0.9%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index declined 0.9%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) shed 0.6%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) gained 2% to $43,353, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries jumped 12 basis points to 4.07%.

In economic news, the New York Federal Reserve's Empire State manufacturing index declined to minus 43.7 in January from minus 14.5 in December, compared with an expected increase to minus 5 in a survey compiled by Bloomberg as of 7:45 am ET.

In corporate news, PNC Financial Services (PNC) reported softer Q4 results on an annual basis, but topped market expectations even as Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and layoff charges pushed expenses higher. Its shares were edging up 0.2%.

Morgan Stanley (MS) reported weaker-than-expected Q4 earnings, weighed down by charges, though the investment firm exceeded analysts' expectations for revenue. Its shares slumped 4.6%.

Goldman Sachs (GS) reported earnings and sales that increased more than forecast. Its shares rose 0.3%.

HomeStreet (HMST) will merge with FirstSun Capital Bancorp in an all-stock deal expected to close in the middle of 2024. HomeStreet shares soared 40%.

