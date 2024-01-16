News & Insights

Financial Sector Update for 01/16/2024: MS, PNC, MBWM, XLF, FAS, FAZ

January 16, 2024 — 09:17 am EST

Financial stocks were slipping pre-bell Tuesday, with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) recently declining by 0.9%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 2.7% lower, and bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was up 2.2%.

Morgan Stanley (MS) was more than 2% lower after it reported Q4 earnings of $0.85 per diluted share, compared with $1.26 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.03.

PNC Financial Services Group (PNC) was slipping past 3% after it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $3.16 per diluted share, down from $3.47 a year earlier.

Mercantile Bank (MBWM) was up more than 1% after saying its board has approved a 3% increase in its quarterly dividend to $0.35 per share, payable on March 13 to shareholders of record on March 1. The company reported a Q4 net income of $1.25 per diluted share, down from $1.37 a year earlier. Four analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.24.

