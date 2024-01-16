Financial Sector Update for 01/16/2024: GS, MS, HMST

Financial stocks fell in Tuesday afternoon trading with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 0.8% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) down 0.9%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index declined 1.1%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) shed 0.5%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) gained 1.1% to $42,960, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries jumped 12.5 basis points to 4.075%.

In economic news, the New York Federal Reserve's Empire State manufacturing index declined to minus 43.7 in January from minus 14.5 in December, compared with an expected increase to minus 5 in a survey compiled by Bloomberg as of 7:45 am ET.

In corporate news, Goldman Sachs (GS) reported earnings and sales that increased more than forecast. The shares rose 0.3%.

Morgan Stanley (MS) reported weaker-than-expected Q4 earnings, weighed down by charges, though the banking giant exceeded analysts' expectations for revenue. The shares slumped 5.1%.

HomeStreet (HMST) will merge with FirstSun Capital Bancorp in an all-stock deal expected to close in the middle of 2024. HomeStreet shares soared 44%.

