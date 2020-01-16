Financial Sector Update for 01/16/2020: QD, BK, MS, JPM, WFC, BAC, C, USB

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: +0.68%

BAC: +0.81%

WFC: +0.08%

C: +0.92%

USB: Flat

Leading financial stocks were mostly higher pre-market Thursday.

Early movers include:

(-) Qudian (QD), which slipped more than 18% after saying it will withdraw its fiscal 2019 guidance and stop issuing guidance in the near term as the Chinese online consumer credit provider deals with restrictions on loan collection practices and strict user data privacy rules.

(-) Bank of New York Mellon (BK) was down more than 7% after posting adjusted Q4 earnings of $1.01 per share, up from $0.99 per share in the year-ago period and narrowly beating the consensus of $1.00 per share from Capital IQ-polled analysts.

(+) Morgan Stanley (MS) was up more than 6% in value as it booked Q4 earnings of $1.30 per diluted share, up from $0.80 per share a year ago and also above the $1.02 average estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.