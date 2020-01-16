Financial Sector Update for 01/16/2020: MS,ALL,MMC,QD

Top Financial Stocks

JPM +0.34%

BAC +0.36%

WFC +1.94%

C -0.17%

USB +0.51%

Financial stocks added slightly to their prior gains in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.6% while the shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were climbing 0.7%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was ahead 0.6%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) Morgan Stanley (MS) gained almost 8% after the investment banker reported Q4 net income and revenue exceeding Wall Street expectations. It earned $1.30 per share during the three months ended Dec. 31 on $10.9 billion in revenue, up from an $0.80 per share profit and $8.5 billion during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus looking for net income of $1.00 per share on $9.69 billion in revenue.

In other sector news:

(+) Allstate (ALL) was extending its Thursday advance, rising more than 1%. The property and casualty insurer earlier said it is expecting to report a $51 million charge against its GAAP Q4 earnings after deciding to phase out the Esurance brand it acquired in 2011, although the move will have no impact on its adjusted financial results for the three and 12 months ended Dec. 31.

(+) March & McLennan (MMC) was fractionally higher on Thursday after saying it has acquired Ironwood Insurance Services, an Atlanta-based insurance broker. Financial terms were not disclosed.

(-) Qudian (QD) tumbled 20% after the Chinese consumer lender withdrew its FY19 outlook and said it would stop issuing guidance in the near term while it works with new rules for loan collections and user data privacy, upstaging the company also authorizing the repurchase up to $500 million of its American depositary shares over the next 30 months.

