Financial Sector Update for 01/15/2021: WFC, JPM, C, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were retreating pre-bell Friday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently slipping past 1%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were down more than 4% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were over 4% higher.

Wells Fargo (WFC) was declining by more than 4% after reporting Q4 earnings of $0.64 per share, up from $0.60 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected EPS of $0.63.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) was down more than 2% after it posted Q4 earnings of $3.79 per share, up from $2.57 per share in the prior-year period. Analysts polled by Capital IQ forecasted earnings of $2.62 per share for the period.

Citigroup (C) was over 2% lower as it reported Q4 earnings of $2.08 per share, down from $2.15 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected EPS of $1.36.

