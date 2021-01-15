Banking
WFC

Financial Sector Update for 01/15/2021: WFC, JPM, C, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Financial stocks were retreating pre-bell Friday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently slipping past 1%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were down more than 4% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were over 4% higher.

Wells Fargo (WFC) was declining by more than 4% after reporting Q4 earnings of $0.64 per share, up from $0.60 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected EPS of $0.63.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) was down more than 2% after it posted Q4 earnings of $3.79 per share, up from $2.57 per share in the prior-year period. Analysts polled by Capital IQ forecasted earnings of $2.62 per share for the period.

Citigroup (C) was over 2% lower as it reported Q4 earnings of $2.08 per share, down from $2.15 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected EPS of $1.36.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WFC JPM C XLF FAS

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular