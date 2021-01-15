Financial Sector Update for 01/15/2021: PROS,WFC,INFO

Financial stocks were retreating in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 1.2% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was off 1.3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was down fractionally.

In company news, ProSight Global (PROS) dropped 10% after the specialty insurance company agreed to a $586 million buyout proposal from TowerBrook Capital Partners and Further Global Capital Management, with the private-equity firms paying $12.85 in cash for each ProSight share, representing a 9.4% discount to Thursday's closing price. Separately, ProSight Friday struck a reinsurance deal with the Enstar Group (ESGR) covering ProSight's workers' compensation business, subject to the buyout transaction closing. Enstar shares were 2.2% lower.

Wells Fargo (WFC) slid 6.6% after Friday reporting a 9.7% year-over-year drop in Q4 revenue to $17.93 billion, trailing Wall Street expectations for $18 billion in revenue for the final three months of 2020. GAAP net income rose to $0.64 per share from $0.60 per share during the year-ago period, beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.02 per share.

Among gainers, IHS Markit (INFO) was nearly 1% higher after the financial data analytics company Friday increased its quarterly dividend by 17.6% to $0.20 per share and payable on Feb. 12 to investors of record on Jan. 29.

