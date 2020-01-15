Financial Sector Update for 01/15/2020: USB, BAC, BLK, JPM, WFC, C

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: -0.61%

BAC: -1.98%

WFC: -0.43%

C: -0.63%

USB: -1.40%

Financial majors were declining pre-market Wednesday.

Early movers include:

(-) US Bancorp (USB), which was down more than 1% after reporting Q4 earnings of $0.90 per share, down from $1.10 a year ago and missing the $1.09 average forecast from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

(-) Bank of America (BAC) was slipping by over 1% even as it reported a Q4 net profit of $0.74 per share, up from $0.70 per share in the prior-year period and beating the $0.68 Capital IQ consensus.

In other sector news:

(+) BlackRock (BLK) was slightly higher as it posted a Q4 adjusted profit of $8.34 per share, up from $6.08 per share in the prior-year period and higher than the $7.65 per share average Street estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

