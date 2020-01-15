Financial Sector Update for 01/15/2020: PLBC,BAC,CNO,FRC

Top Financial Stocks

JPM -1.77%

BAC -2.17%

WFC -2.53%

C -1.26%

USB -3.38%

Financial stocks continued to drift lower in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index Wednesday dropping 0.2% while the shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were falling 0.8%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was ahead 1.2%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) Plumas Bancorp (PLBC) rose 2% on Wednesday after reporting improved Q4 financial results. It earned $0.74 per share during the three months ended Dec. 31, up from a $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year. Revenue, calculated as the sum of Plumas' net interest and non-interest incomes, grew 5.6% over year-ago levels to $11.4 million. Analyst estimates were not available.

In other sector news:

(-) CNO Financial Group (CNO) slipped fractionally after the insurance company unveiled its new realignment, eliminating one of its three existing operating units and forming consumer and worksite divisions. The company expects to take a $14 million pre-tax charge against its Q4 earnings, mainly for severance and a previously announced IT restructuring effort, and said the changes should lower its yearly gross run-rate spending by about $22 million by the end of 2020.

(-) Bank of America (BAC) fell over 2% on Wednesday. The financial giant Wednesday reported better-than-expected Q4 results despite lower interest rates weighing on its revenue. It earned $0.74 per share during the three months ended Dec. 31, improving on a $0.70 per share profit during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus. Revenue fell 1.5% year-over-year to $22.35 billion, squeaking past the $22.3 billion analyst mean.

(-) First Republic Bank (FRC) slid 3% after the private banking and wealth management company priced a $295 million public offering of 2.5 million common shares. Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including funding loans or buying securities for its investment portfolio.

