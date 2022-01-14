Banking
Financial Sector Update for 01/14/2022: WFC, JPM, C

Financial stocks were falling before the start of trading on Friday. The Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was down 1.5% in recent trading.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) skidded 4.4%, and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) advanced by 4.4.%.

In company news, Wells Fargo (WFC) shares added 0.5% after it reported Q4 earning $1.38 per diluted share, up from $0.66 a year earlier, and revenue of $20.86 billion, up from $18.49 billion last year.

JPMorgan (JPM) retreated 4.5%. The banking giant reported earnings of $3.33 per share in Q4 compared with $3.79 a year earlier. Revenue totaled $29.26 billion, down from $29.34 billion last year.

Citigroup (C) was 3.3% lower after the bank reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.99 per share, up from $1.92 a year earlier, and revenue of $17.02 billion, higher than $16.83 billion in the prior year.

