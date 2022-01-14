Financial Sector Update for 01/14/2022: VLY,WFC,JPM,EBC

Financial stocks pared a portion of their prior retreat, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 0.8% in afternoon trading while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was off 1.3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was falling 1.3 and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was dropping 1.2%.

Bitcoin was 1.2% higher at $43,074 while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was 6.1 basis points higher at 1.772%.

In company news, Valley National Bancorp (VLY) was edging 1% higher late in Friday trading, erasing a nearly 2% morning decline, after saying its shareholders overwhelmingly voted in favor of its proposed acquisition of the US subsidiary of Bank Leumi Le-Israel BM. The deal still is subject to additional regulatory approvals, including the New York State Department of Financial Services and the Bank of Israel.

Wells Fargo (WFC) rose 3.5% after the financial services giant reported Q4 net income of of $1.38 per share, more than doubling its $0.66 per share profit during the year-ago quarter and blowing past the Capital IQ consensus expected $1.00 per share. Total revenue during the three months ended Dec. 31 grew 12.8% year-over-year to $20.86 billion, also exceeding the $18.61 billion Street view.

Eastern Bankshares (EBC) climbed 0.8% after saying it was transferring its cannabis-related business acquired through its November merger with Century Bank and Trust to privately held Needham Bank. Financial terms of the deal, which also includes Eastern's money service business deposit relationships, were not disclosed.

To the downside, JPMorgan Chase (JPM) dropped 6.4% after Friday reporting a 0.2% drop in Q4 revenue compared with year-ago levels, dipping to $29.26 billion and missing Wall Street expectations for $29.78 billion in revenue as declines in its trading and wealth management arms offset a surge in investment banking during the December quarter.

